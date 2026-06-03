Chicago police search for 2 suspects in CTA bus assault on Near West Side

The Brief Chicago police are seeking two suspects who allegedly beat a passenger on a CTA bus near Roosevelt Road on May 21. The suspects reportedly approached the victim, assaulted them, and fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or submit an anonymous tip using reference JK22400.



Chicago police are looking for two suspects who allegedly beat a passenger on a CTA bus in the Near West Side.

On May 21, the victim was on a CTA bus in the 1700 block of W. Roosevelt Road around 5:05 p.m. when two suspects approached and began beating the victim before fleeing the scene, according to police.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to always remember to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious behavior, call 911 immediately, alert the transit attendant and press the emergency button if you are on public transportation.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes/Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK22400.