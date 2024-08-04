Chicago police search for endangered missing teen from Englewood

article

The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood.

Elitis Shaw, also known as Eli or Sly, was last seen on July 12.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion. Shaw was last seen wearing a basketball jersey, blue jean pants, and gray and white New Balance brand gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Elitis Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area One Detectives SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.