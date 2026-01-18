Chicago police search for missing 51-year-old Bronzeville woman
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman from the Bronzeville neighborhood who has been missing for three days.
What we know:
Andrea Lockett, 51, of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, was last contacted on Jan. 15.
She has brown eyes, is 5'1", weighs 147 lbs., and uses a four-wheel medical push walker with a built-in seat.
Lockett may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information should contact the CPD Area One Detectives SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.