Chicago police search for missing 51-year-old Bronzeville woman

The Brief Chicago Police are searching for Andrea Lockett, 51, reported missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood. She was last contacted Jan. 15 and may require medical assistance; she uses a four-wheel medical walker. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Area One SVU or call 911.



