Chicago police search for missing 51-year-old Bronzeville woman

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 18, 2026 4:50pm CST
    • Chicago Police are searching for Andrea Lockett, 51, reported missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood.
    • She was last contacted Jan. 15 and may require medical assistance; she uses a four-wheel medical walker.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Area One SVU or call 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman from the Bronzeville neighborhood who has been missing for three days.

What we know:

Andrea Lockett, 51, of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, was last contacted on Jan. 15.

She has brown eyes, is 5'1", weighs 147 lbs., and uses a four-wheel medical push walker with a built-in seat.

Lockett may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information should contact the CPD Area One Detectives SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

