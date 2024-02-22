Chicago police search for suspects in Northwest Side business robberies

Chicago police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for several business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side this month.

The incidents all occurred between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16. Police say the offenders took cash and items from the businesses.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations in Jefferson Park and Albany Park:

3500 Block of North Pulaski Rd., on February 13, 2024, at 5:24 p.m.

3500 Block of North Cicero Ave., on February 15, 2024, at 11:35 p.m.

6500 Block of West Belmont Ave., on February 16, 2024, at 12:23 a.m.

The first subject was described as a Black male, standing about 6-feet tall with a small build, wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

The second subject was a white Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.