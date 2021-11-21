Chicago police searching for missing 15-year-old Izebella Deleon, who was last seen Friday morning

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen outside Amundsen High School on Friday morning.

Police said that Izebella Deleon was seen outside the school on North Damen in Bowmanville around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Deleon is Hispanic with olive skin and light brown hair. She is 5'4" tall, weighs 110 pounds, and wears glasses.

If you have information about Izebella Deleon, Chicago police would like you to call (312)746-6554.

