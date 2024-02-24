Chicago police searching for missing 31-year-old man

article

A search is underway for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Alfonso Flores was last seen leaving his home at 12:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He hasn't spoken to any of his family members since his disappearance, which they say is unusual.

Flores is described as being 5-foot-7 with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was wearing a dark gray jacket, blue jeans and dark gray shoes when he was reported missing, police say.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.