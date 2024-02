article

The search for a missing 34-year-old woman in South Shore has reached day three and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

Nicki McGill was last seen Feb. 15 by her family members, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on McGill's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detectives - SVU Office or call 911.