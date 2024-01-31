Chicago police searching for suspects in deadly Washington Park stabbing

An 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after being stabbed in an apartment building in Washington Park, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of E. 60th Street.

The man was in the hallway of an apartment building when he was confronted by three other people.

The situation escalated when one of the three people pulled a knife and stabbed the 18-year-old in the chest, police say.

First responders transported the injured man to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.