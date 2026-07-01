Chicago police seek 2 people in deadly South Side shooting

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying two people after a double homicide in March. Two men, ages 37 and 44, were shot near 78th Street and South Calumet in Greater Grand Crossing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people in connection with a double fatal shooting on the city's South Side earlier this year.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. on March 24 in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said two Chicago men, 37-year-old Gerald Brown and 44-year-old Terrell Boyd, were standing outside when they were approached by a group of five unknown males. During the encounter, gunfire broke out.

Brown was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Boyd suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

The group fled on foot toward 79th Street.

Police are looking to identify and locate two Black males believed to be connected to the shooting. They are described as:

Between 16 and 22 years old.

Wearing dark-colored hoodies.

Wearing dark-colored pants.

CPD looking to identify two people in connection with double homicide.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and if the victims were targeted.

What you can do:

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-535-7867 or submitting a tip online at CPDTIP.com. Tipsters should reference report number JK193204.

"Every piece of information can make a difference in helping detectives bring justice to the victims’ families," said Paul Rutherford, Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "We are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Crime Stoppers allows you to provide information anonymously while still helping law enforcement solve this case."