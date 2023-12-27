Chicago police seek 3 suspects in murder of security guard

Chicago police are seeking the public's help identifying three individuals accused in the murder of a South Side security guard.

The guard was shot and killed during an argument on Dec. 20. The Cook County medical examiner identified the victim as 53-year-old Edward F. Creamer, of Calumet City.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 87th Street. Legal Help Firm says Creamer was working security at DTLR – a clothing store popular for urban fashion – when the shooting happened.

He got into an argument with four other people – three men and one woman – when the situation escalated, according to police.

Edward F. Creamer (Legal Help Firm)

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the security guard three times, authorities said.

The three men and one woman then got into a gray vehicle and drove away from the area before officers arrived.

Creamer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.