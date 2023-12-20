Chicago security guard killed in Chatham shooting identified: coroner

The security guard who was shot and killed during an argument in Chatham on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Edward F. Creamer, of Calumet City.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 87th Street.

Legal Help Firm says Creamer was working security at DTLR clothing store popular for urban fashion when the shooting happened.

He got into an argument with four other people – three men and one woman – when the situation escalated, according to police.

Edward F. Creamer (Legal Help Firm)

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the security guard three times, authorities say.

The three men and one woman then got into a gray vehicle and drove away from the area before officers arrived.

Creamer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Authorities say he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues.