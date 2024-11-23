Chicago police seek driver in deadly Marquette Park hit-and-run crash

article

A 54-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Marquette Park and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

The crash occurred around 5:57 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a gray or black four-door sedan, which then fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit (MAIU) is investigating the crash. Police said the vehicle may have been damaged during the collision.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the MAIU at (312) 745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.