Chicago police seek driver in West Englewood hit-and-run

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a white pickup truck in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 7:45 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Damen Ave. Police are asking for help identifying the driver of the truck, which fled the scene.



Chicago police are asking for help in identifying the driver of a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The incident happened on Nov. 13 at about 7:45 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Damen Ave. Police said a 63-year-old pedestrian was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The vehicle, described as a white two-door pickup with a tall tailgate, large black bed rack, and unknown markings near the front fenders, was last seen heading eastbound on West 57th Street. It had unknown equipment in the truck bed.

The driver did not stop to help the victim or provide any information about the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing RD# JH-506849.

Actual picture of wanted vehicle in West Englewood hit-and-run | CPD