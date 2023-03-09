Chicago police seek gunman wanted in Chatham double murder

Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a double murder last February in the Chatham neighborhood.

Two men were found fatally shot in an apartment complex on Feb. 27 in the 900 block of East 80th Street, police said. They were identified as Cordero Gladney, 36, and Dartanyon Wheeler, 25, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and white gym shoes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.