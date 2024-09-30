Chicago police seek man who allegedly performed indecent act in front of kids

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man involved in a sexual exploitation incident involving two children in Rogers Park. The suspect, described as a Hispanic or white male, performed an indecent act in front of the children on September 29. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Special Investigations Unit or submit anonymous tips online.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for the sexual exploitation of two children in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred on September 29 around 5:53 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

Police say the man performed an indecent act in the presence of two minors before leaving the area. He briefly returned, but by then, the children had gone inside.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on North Maplewood Avenue.

Authorities describe the man as Hispanic or white, aged 35 to 45, with a light complexion, medium build, and facial hair, either a beard or goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red and white hat, a gray short-sleeved shirt with an unknown logo, light blue jeans, and a blue jacket tied around his waist. He was also wearing white sneakers.

Chicago police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CPDTIP.com.