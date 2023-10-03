Chicago police seek armed suspect who robbed CTA passenger

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say used a weapon to rob a CTA passenger.

The incident occurred on Oct. 1 at the Red Line Monroe St. station around 8:10 a.m.

According to police, the male suspect approached the victim and asked to use his cellphone. The victim refused, and the offender pulled out a weapon and took the victim's phone from his hand while threatening him.

The suspect then got off the train at Monroe St., police said. He's described as a Black man between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.