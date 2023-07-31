Man suspected of Near North Side armed robbery on CTA train sought by police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a person suspected of committing an armed robbery Sunday at a CTA stop on the Near North Side.

About 2:15 a.m., police said a 43-year-old man was on a train at the Red Line Grand stop in the 500 block of North State Street when the suspect approached him and pulled out a firearm, Chicago police said.

Police said the suspect took the victim's personal property.

The suspect was described as an African American male between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.