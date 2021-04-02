Police seek man who tried to sexually assault, beat woman on Green Line train

article

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman before beating and robbing her on a Green Line train on the South Side.

The attack happened about 11:40 a.m. Thursday on a train in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

The man approached a 28-year-old woman and attempted to force her to perform a sex act, police said. She refused, and the man hit her in the face and took her belongings.

The suspect was described as between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 745-4443.