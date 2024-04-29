Relative of suspect wanted in Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca's shooting death arrested: CPD

A person related to the suspect involved in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca was arrested last week.

Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with the deadly shooting on Friday night and neighbors told Fox 32 that one person had been taken out of a home in handcuffs.

Late Monday, Chicago police confirmed to FOX 32 that Caschaus Tate, 20, was the individual taken into custody. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Caschaus is a relative of Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Officer Huesca.

Police also confirmed that the arrest was connected to the search on Friday and that Caschaus has a connection to Xavier Tate.

Xavier Tate was still not in custody as of Monday.

Huesca was shot and killed in Gage Park while on his way home from work last weekend. He was shot multiple times and his personal car was stolen but later recovered blocks away.

The officer was just two days shy of his 31st birthday and was with the department for six years.