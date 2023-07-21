Chicago police seek sexual assault suspect

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Lincoln Park.

On July 8, 2023, police say the woman was entering a residence vestibule in the 1900 block of N. Sheffield Ave. when the man entered behind her and sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the area, according to police.

He's described as a Black man, about 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, with a thin build, and weighing 160 to 175 pounds. He's 25 to 35 years old, has short black hair and is balding in the front, has unshaven facial hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and multicolored draw string pants.

Man accused of sexual assault in Lincoln Park | CPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8261.

Police also ask residents who live in the 1900 block of Sheffield Ave. to check any surveillance cameras they may have for the suspect. The crime occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.