Chicago police seek suspect accused of exposing himself to child on SW Side

Chicago police are warning Little Village residents about the recent sexual exploitation of a child in the area last week.

A girl under the age of 18 was walking home from a nearby store in the 3100 block of South Harding Avenue when an unknown man exposed himself to her and started to follow her home.

This happened on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The man was in his late 40s and had black hair. He wore a red baseball hat, brown jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Area Four Detective Division at (312) 746-8251.