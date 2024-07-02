Chicago police seek suspect in armed robbery near CTA Red Line Sox-35th Station

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify three suspects in connection to an armed robbery near the CTA Red Line on the South Side last week.

The suspects allegedly followed the victim from a train at the Sox-35th Station on June 25 before robbing him at gunpoint on the sidewalk.

Police said the suspects were all approximately 18 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Public Transportation Section of CPD at (312) 745-4447.