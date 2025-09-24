Chicago police seek suspects in CTA train robbery in Englewood

The Brief Two men are wanted after allegedly robbing a passenger on a CTA train in the 200 block of W. 63rd Street around 5 a.m. on Sept. 6. Police released photos of the suspects, described as one in a gray sweater and blue jogging pants, and another wearing glasses, a multicolored pullover, dark pants, and black gym shoes. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com using reference RD#JJ403937.



Chicago Police are warning of a robbery on a CTA train in the Englewood neighborhood. Photos have been released of the suspects.

What we know:

Police said on Sept. 6, two Black men allegedly committed a robbery while on a CTA train in the 200 block of W. 63rd Street around 5:00 a.m.

One of the suspects was wearing a gray sweater and blue jogging pants, while the other was wearing glasses, a multicolored pullover sweater, ark pants, and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police advise the public to report any suspicious activity, remember your location, bus or train car number, route or train line and the direction of travel. Any victims should call 911 immediately and remain calm if confronted by an offender.

Anyone with information should contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous top at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JJ403937.