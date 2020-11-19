Chicago police seek suspects in Near North Side looting

Chicago police released video Thursday of individuals wanted for looting a business in August on the Near North Side.

The looting took place between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.