Chicago police seek to identify Gresham murder suspects

Chicago police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a murder in Gresham.

The murder occurred in the 1600 block of West 80th Street on June 17 at 12:12 a.m.

A 58-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators say the victim may have been shot in the alley and made his way to the front of a residence before collapsing.

A witness told police they had heard gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.

Police released footage of the suspects. One individual is wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white trim. The other individual is wearing a black hoodie with white writing "Chicago Capone," black pants and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information on these individuals are asked to contact Area Two Violent Crimes Det. Campbell at (312) 747-8271.