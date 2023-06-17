Man fatally shot in Gresham alley

A man was shot in the chest and killed in a Gresham overnight.

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of West 80th Street just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

A witness told police they had heard gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.

A 58-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators say the victim may have been shot in the alley and made his way to the front of a residence before collapsing.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.