Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Calumet Heights murder

Chicago police are seeking to identify a suspect in a homicide that happened last fall in Calumet Heights.

The incident happened on Oct. 27, 2023, at 6:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue. A 51-year-old woman was shot and killed while exiting her vehicle.

Police released a video of the alleged suspect and the vehicle used.

The suspect wore a baseball cap, black jacket, and black pants. The vehicle involved was a white Chevrolet pickup truck with miscellaneous equipment in the back.

Police did not provide any further information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.