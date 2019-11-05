Chicago police seeking suspect who sexually abused 12-year-old in Lake View

Chicago police are looking for a person who sexually abused a 12-year-old Monday in Lake View.

The child was approached by a male while inside a coffee shop about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said. He tried engaging the child in conversation and asked for a hug multiple times before making “inappropriate contact” with them.

The suspect is described as a man 20 to 24-years old standing 5-foot-8 to 6-feet and weighs 130 to 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black “Canada Goose” jacket with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans. He referred to himself as “Jackson.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 312-492-3810.