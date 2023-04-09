Chicago police seeking to identify group in CTA Red Line robbery

article

Chicago police are searching for three women in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line near 79th Street.

The robbery occurred on Friday around 8:15 p.m. at the 79th Street Station located at 15 West 79th Street.

The victim was approached by three black women around the age of 18. The offenders beat the victim and stole their property.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at (312) 745-4706.