Chicago police share video of 20 looters in downtown store

Police on Tuesday shared a video of 20 people suspected of looting a clothing store downtown in August.

The video shows several people break into store and steal items early Aug. 10 in the 600 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

Looting broke out then, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Throughout the night, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

The first round of looting to hit Chicago stores this year happened in late May.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.