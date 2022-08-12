Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards

A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached a group of people, police said.

The officers "struggled with an armed offender" and one officer opened fire and struck the person, according to Chicago police.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, police said. The age of the person has not been released.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A weapon was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured during the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.