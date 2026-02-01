Father Michael Pfleger honored for civil rights work at Black History Month celebration

The Brief Father Michael Pfleger was honored Sunday at King of Kings Missionary Baptist Church in Lynwood on the first day of Black History Month. Church leaders praised Pfleger’s civil rights activism and commitment to community, emphasizing unity and love across racial lines. The tribute included the unveiling of a sculpture of Pfleger created by Pastor Roy Yarber, who said the priest’s work inspired the piece.



It’s not every day you find a Roman Catholic priest delivering a fiery sermon to the faithful inside a Baptist church, but on Sunday, the first day of Black History Month, Chicago Southside priest and outspoken civil rights activist Father Michael Pfleger was being honored by the faithful at King of Kings Missionary Baptist Church in Lynwood.

What we know:

The celebration was planned during a time traditionally reserved for honoring the achievements of men and women of color.

King of Kings Pastor Roy Yarber said, "Love has no color, love is our father, and what perfect timing to have him here (Pfleger) the one that stands on the ground and fights for decency and honor so whether he’s a white man, red man, yellow man, he’s the right man!"

Father Pfleger said he felt so uncomfortable being honored for anything but humbled nonetheless.

"Black History Month and this is a white guy being honored, so it’s very uncomfortable, but also it’s a blessing to have folks say we appreciate what you do," Pfleger said.

As part of the tribute, there was a special unveiling. A sculpture of Father Pfleger was created by Pastor Roy Yarber, who has spent the better part of his life creating works of art to honor those who inspire him.

Yarber has created busts of every civil rights icon who has inspired him and Pfleger is no different.

"His commitment to community, his commitment to people, to love, I couldn’t leave his out," Yarber added.