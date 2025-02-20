Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's West Side

A shooting involving Chicago police was reported Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Around 4:30 a.m., the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said they were responding to an officer-involved shooting near 200 S. Cicero Ave.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions on Cicero Avenue between Jackson Boulevard and Madison Street.

What we don't know:

Details are extremely limited. It is not clear whether shots were fired at or by police.

No injuries have been reported. It was not immediately clear how many suspects were involved or how the shooting unfolded.

What you can do:

COPA is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call their office at (312) 746-3609 or visit their website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.