Videos show Chicago police shooting, chase after GameStop smash-and-grab

The Brief Chicago police released video showing officers responding to an Aug. 7 GameStop smash-and-grab in Avondale. Suspects fled in vehicles, hitting an officer, who fired a shot but did not hit anyone. No arrests have been made.



New videos show Chicago police shoot at and chase suspects involved in a GameStop smash-and-grab last month on the Northwest Side.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released the footage from the perspective of police bodycams and a squad car. The incident took place around 4:26 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the Avondale neighborhood.

Chicago police said a vehicle crashed into the front of a GameStop at 2929 W. Addison St., where several suspects were seen burglarizing the store. As officers arrived, the suspects tried to escape in a sedan and an SUV, hitting one officer with a vehicle. The officer fired their weapon, but no one was struck.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Video from the CPD in-car camera captured the chase through city streets. The pursuit ended when police were struck by an unrelated driver. No officers were injured in the crash.

The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, as required by CPD protocol.

What's next:

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the smash-and-grab.