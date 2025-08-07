Chicago officer injured, fired gun after GameStop smash-and-grab on Northwest Side

The Brief A Chicago police officer was hurt after being struck by a vehicle during a burglary early Thursday in the 2900 block of West Addison Street. The officer fired their weapon, but no one was hit by gunfire. COPA is investigating and no arrests have been made.



A police-involved shooting early Thursday on Chicago’s Northwest Side followed a smash-and-grab burglary at a GameStop.

What we know:

Around 4:26 a.m., Chicago police officers saw multiple armed people burglarizing a business in the 2900 block of West Addison Street.

The burglars had driven a vehicle through the front of a GameStop.

Smash-and-grab in Albany Park Thursday morning.

The suspects then got into a white Chrysler sedan and a red Jeep SUV. As they drove away, one of the vehicles struck a responding officer. As the officer was hit, they fired their gun.

Police said there were no reports of anyone being struck by the gunfire.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Other responding officers began pursuing the suspects, but the chase ended when police were struck by an unrelated driver. No officers were injured in the collision.

The suspects fled the area and no arrests have been made, police said.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

What you can do:

COPA is asking anyone with information to call 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.