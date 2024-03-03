Chicago police officers hospitalized, man seriously wounded following Humboldt Park shooting

A Chicago police officer was shot and a man was seriously wounded in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard at 2 a.m. when their squad car was struck by gunfire.

A bullet hit the windshield of the patrol car and an officer was stuck in his bullet-proof vest. A second officer was injured by broken glass from the car window breaking.

Police say an unknown number of offenders were shooting at a group of males walking down the street.

An 18-year-old man was found near Augusta Boulevard and Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The officers did not return fire. They were both transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and no other injuries were reported.

The Investigative Response Team is currently on the scene investigating.