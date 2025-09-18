Chicago police shoot man who approached them with large knife on West Side

The Brief Chicago police shot a man who advanced toward officers with a knife after ignoring commands and resisting Taser use on the West Side. The man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.



Chicago police shot a man who advanced on officers with a knife late Wednesday night on the West Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers saw the man around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, where he was reportedly holding a large knife and moving toward civilians, according to Chicago police.

Police said officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon. Several officers used Tasers, but they were ineffective, and the suspect continued to advance before an officer fired, striking them.

Police provided first aid and the man was taken to a hospital in "serious but good" condition, according to CPD.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, police said.