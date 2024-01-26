Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 AM CST until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 8:39 AM CST until FRI 4:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago police trade shots with gunman in Gresham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Shots were fired between a Chicago police officer and a gunman Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to CPD. When they arrived they saw a male who started shooting in their direction, police said.

One officer returned fire and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

No one was injured in the shootings and there is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.