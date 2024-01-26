Chicago police trade shots with gunman in Gresham
CHICAGO - Shots were fired between a Chicago police officer and a gunman Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to CPD. When they arrived they saw a male who started shooting in their direction, police said.
One officer returned fire and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
No one was injured in the shootings and there is no one in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.