Chicago reacts to death of Bears icon Mike Ditka: 'Legends never die'

The Brief Chicago Bears fans are mourning the death of Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame coach who led the team to its only Super Bowl victory after the 1985 season. Ditka’s legacy as a player, coach and larger-than-life personality inspired tributes from the Bears organization, head coach Ben Johnson and longtime fans. Supporters say his impact on Chicago sports will live on for generations.



Chicago Bears fans far and wide are mourning the death of Mike Ditka.

The Hall of Famer was synonymous with Chicago sports and led the Bears to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Nicknamed "Iron Mike" as a player, Ditka helped revolutionize the tight end position, then moved to the sidelines and took over as Chicago's coach. His 1985 team featured one of the game's most dominant defenses ever. It also had enough outsized personalities to record a rap video, "The Super Bowl Shuffle," and back up their boasting in the championship game three months later.

He was arguably the NFL's most recognizable - and imitated - personality during his time as Chicago's coach with his thick but neatly groomed mustache and sweater vest with "BEARS" emblazoned across the chest. The iconic look is still mimicked by fans at Bears games decades later. That along with his fiery, red-faced sideline tantrums inspired the popular "Da Bears" skit on "Saturday Night Live" during the 1980s.

Tributes poured in for Ditka on Friday following the news of his death.

Remembering Mike Ditka

What they're saying:

The Chicago Bears released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka."

"Mike's impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations."

"We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka."

Head coach Ben Johnson

During his news conference Friday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson paid tribute to Ditka:

"Sad news here this morning," Johnson said "As far as I'm concerned, coach Dikta is the gold standard. As the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in the same chair he was once in.

Bears superfans tribute Da Coach

Fans gathered for Orange Friday on the Fox Chicago plaza, where they reflected on Ditka’s impact and shared memories of the coach, who led the Bears to their Super Bowl XX victory following the 1985 season.

"Legends never die," said Mike Fosnaugh, a longtime Bears superfan. "Mike Ditka is gonna live forever as long as the Bears are around. You will always see someone dressed like Mike Ditka as Soldier Field until the end of the time. So he has a great legacy. So us Bears fans will keep him alive forever."

Peter Fonseca, co-host of the Chicago Sports Bums podcast, said Ditka belongs among the most memorable coaches in Chicago sports history, alongside figures such as Phil Jackson and Ozzie Guillen.

"He’s just synonymous with winning in Chicago," Fonseca said.

Former Bears player Dan Jiggetts

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Dan Jiggetts is remembering Mike Ditka not only as the coach who led the team to its historic Super Bowl victory, but also as a friend who made a lasting impression on the people around him.

Ditka became the Bears’ head coach in 1982 and quickly established a demanding culture. Jiggetts recalled an early trip to Arizona State University for a minicamp, where players expected a brief visit but instead faced grueling workouts.

"He ran us to death down there," Jiggetts said.

Ditka warned the players that training camp would be even tougher. Jiggetts said the experience made it clear that Ditka expected his players to be ready to compete and approach the game on his terms.

He remembered their conversations over meals and cigars, when they talked about football, family and life. Jiggetts said Ditka made a point of checking in on former players and helping people in ways that often went unnoticed.

"He was a tough guy," Jiggetts said. "He was Pittsburgh strong and one of those people that told you exactly what was on his mind."

But Jiggetts said Ditka’s toughness was balanced by compassion.

"He was an outstanding coach and an outstanding human being," Jiggetts said. "As tough as nails, but also had a heart of gold."

Agent Steve Mandell

Mike Ditka was known for his toughness on the football field, but behind the larger-than-life personality was a compassionate man who quietly helped people in need, according to his longtime agent and friend, Steve Mandell.

Mandell, who worked with Ditka for nearly 30 years, spoke about the former Chicago Bears coach’s personal life following his death at 86. He said Ditka died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.

"It was very difficult this morning with the family," Mandell said. "He went peacefully, but strong."

"He really cared about people," Mandell said. "He would go to my family events, and he knew my kids, and he knew my friends."

Mandell said Ditka’s toughness and drive to win were matched by his compassion, thoughtfulness and willingness to step up for others. He recalled seeing Ditka give people money, take them out to dinner and make time for friends.

"He loved Chicago more than anything in the world," Mandell said. "He was a heartbeat of the city."

Mayor Brandon Johnson

"Today, we lost a titan of the game and a hero of Chicago. Mike Ditka revolutionized football and delivered glory to our great city on and off the field. My thoughts go out to his family, the Bears faithful, and all who love Iron Mike."