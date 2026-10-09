Former Chicago Bears head coach, football icon Mike Ditka dies

The Brief Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Super Bowl-winning coach of the Chicago Bears, has died at 86. He redefined the tight end position as a player before becoming "Da Coach," leading the Bears to their first Super Bowl victory. Known as one of football’s fiercest competitors, Ditka’s legacy left an indelible mark on both the NFL and Chicago.



Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka, one of the greatest players and coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 86.

Mike Ditka dies

What we know:

The family of Mike Ditka confirmed his death in a statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.

With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family"

Ditka was a Hall of Fame coach whose name became synonymous with the NFL and Chicago Bears football.

"I wish I knew then what I know now," Ditka said. "Wisdom is not wasted on the young."

There’s no doubt "Iron" Mike made an iron-clad impression on Chicago. He led the Chicago Bears to their first ever Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XX. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year twice.

Ditka was one of the primary authors of the '85 Bears, arguably the greatest team in NFL history. He told Fox Chicagohis Super Bowl-winning team was one like no other for both players and coach.

"We had one of the greatest teams in the history of the sport. Not because of me but because of the players. We had great players. We had great coaches," Ditka said.

Legacy of Mike Ditka

The backstory:

Before becoming known as "Da Coach", Ditka started his football career with the Bears in 1961 as a player.

He was their No. 1 draft pick who redefined the tight end position. In his rookie season, he had 56 catches for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ditka went on to earn all-NFL honors for four straight seasons and was a Pro Bowl choice for five consecutive seasons.

In 1967, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and then to the Dallas Cowboys in 1969. That’s where Ditka saw his first Super Bowl win in 1971.

When he retired the following season, Ditka ranked second among all tight ends in receptions. His 12-year career yielded 427 receptions for nearly 6,000 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Legendary NFL coach Marv Levy said Ditka elevated the most underrated position on the team.

"Mike was one heck of an athlete. Tight ends really are the best mix of talent and toughness I think, on a football team," Levy said. "You had to be a blocker like an offensive lineman and a receiver, and you had to be pretty darn smart."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Head Coach Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears on the field before a mid circa 1980's NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Ditka was the head coach of the Bears from 1982-92. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images) From: Getty Images

Soon after that, Ditka put down the football and picked up a clipboard to begin his coaching career as an assistant for the Cowboys. In Dallas, Dikta was a special teams and receivers coach under legendary coach Tom Landry. He won his second Super Bowl in 1977 when the Cowboys won Super Bowl XII.

In 1981, when Ditka was still coaching in Dallas, he penned a letter to Halas expressing his desire to be the next Bears' head coach whenever the job would come open next. On January 3, 1982, Halas fired Neill Armstrong. On January 20, 1982, Halas took Dikta's letter to heart and brought him back home as the Bears' new head coach.

That’s when the 6-foot-3, 225-pound, Carnegie, Pennsylvania native really started to make his mark on the Windy City.

"I admired his play," Levy said. "I admired how he treated his players, members of his coaching staff. I admired how he bounced back from tough times, from losses."

Ditka is the second-winningest coach in Bears history with 106 victories across 10 seasons.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Fame and more react to Dikta's passing.

Chicago Bears

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.



Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.



We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka," The Bears said in a statement.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

"‘Iron Mike’ brought an unrivaled level of toughness to an era already defined by physicality," Pro Football Hall of Fame president & CEOJim Porter said in a statement, "but he also was much more gifted as a pass catcher than many realized and became the ideal player for Coach George Halas to reimagine the tight end position. Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed play style as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions.

"He brought that same philosophy to his coaching," continued Porter, "leading the famous 1985 team that paired one of the most vaunted and dominant defenses in NFL history with a top-ranked offense. Mike’s captivating personality and leadership qualities will be preserved and celebrated forever in Canton."

Bears coach Ben Johnson

"Sad news here this morning," Johnson said on Friday. "As far as I'm concerned, coach Dikta is the gold standard … As the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in the same chair he was once in."