Chicago police squad car collides with SUV in Lawndale, officers injured

Chicago police officers were hospitalized following a crash in Lawndale Thursday night.

Officers were traveling westbound in the 4000 block of West Cermak Avenue just before 9 a.m. responding to a call for service when the crash occurred.

The marked patrol car collided with a black SUV at an intersection.

The man driving the SUV was the only occupant in the vehicle. Police say he refused medical care at the scene.

The officers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that there are no citations pending.