Chicago police squad car struck by gunfire in Little Village

A Chicago Police Department squad car was hit by gunfire in Little Village Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of South Homan Avenue at 7 a.m.

When they arrived, officers heard gunshots. No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

One department vehicle was struck in the right rear. No other damages were reported.

There is no one in custody as detectives continue to investigate.