Chicago police: Suspects robbed, attacked victims on CTA Red Line train in the Loop

Chicago police are searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing one victim and physically attacking another one on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop Sunday.

The incident took place on a train near 230 S. State Street.

At about 9:03 p.m., the two suspects approached the victims on the train and forcibly took one victim's purse and physically attacked another victim.

One offender is described as an African-American male, 17 to 19-years-old, wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The second offender is described as an African-American male about 20 to 30-year-old, wearing a black shiny puffy jacket and a purple colored hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (773) 620-5873.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com