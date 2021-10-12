Chicago police union president plans to fight vaccine mandate in court

The Chicago police union is just days away from the city's deadline for a vaccine mandate.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said all city workers must report their vaccine status to the city by October 15.

She recently announced workers could temporarily opt out if they pay to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

The head of the Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara, is fighting back, saying the union will file a temporary restraining order on Wednesday.

"I've made my status very clear as far as the vaccine. But I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody, let alone that information about your medical history and change the terms of employment, so to speak, on the fly and you have to comply," Catanzara said.

After December 31, Mayor Lightfoot has said that city workers need to be fully vaccinated unless they have received an approved religious or medical exemption.

