Chicago police union wants Trump to intervene as video seems to show protesters throwing things at cops

New surveillance video obtained by Fox 32 News appears to show protesters throwing things at Chicago police during a clash near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night.

The two clips, one 17 seconds long and the other 30 seconds long, show people moving in one direction. Some of the people are carrying umbrellas. It appears that some are throwing objects.

Eighteen officers were injured, and some had to be hospitalized. Twelve protesters were arrested.

Protesters say that police used excessive force. Fox 32 News spoke with an activist who said that Chicago police punched an 18-year-old named Miracle Boyd in the face, knocking out teeth.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday that peaceful protests are acceptable but that violence from protesters or police is not.

"A number of individuals came with frozen water bottles, rocks, bottles, cans and other gear to throw at officers," Lightfoot's statement read. "People in the crowd also threw fireworks and other incendiary devices at police, causing injury in several cases. These violent acts are unacceptable and put everyone at risk.There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable."

The mayor's comments were apparently not enough for the president of Chicago's police union. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 leader John Catanzara posted a letter on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that he said was being sent to President Trump asking for federal intervention.

In the letter, Catanzara said Chicago was in "chaos" and that Lightfoot is "a complete failure." (Catanzara's complete letter is below.)

Cantanzara's request for intervention came as the Mayor of Portland and the Oregon State Attorney General were working to remove federal troops from that city's streets. Those federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night

This is Catanzara's letter:

My name is John Catanzara Jr. I am the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 Chicago. I am certain you are aware of the chaos currently affecting our city on a regular basis now. I am writing to formally ask you for help from the federal government. Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here.

I would be willing to sit down anytime and discuss ideas about how we can bring civility back to the streets of Chicago. These politicians are failing the good men and women of this city and the police department.

For a few years now, I have proudly and repeatedly spoke in the Chicago City Hall chamber, wearing my Trump 45 gear. Whether it was Lightfoot or Rahm, I have pushed back on their failing liberal policies. I really believe your help and cooperation could make a big difference and rally the silent majority to say enough is enough.

Thank you for your time and any consideration in this matter. I hope this letter is the beginning of a unique and dynamic alliance that will help save Chicago.

Sincerely,

John J. Catanzara Jr.

President FOP Lodge #7