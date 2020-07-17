18 officers injured, 12 protesters arrested in clash near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park

Tensions were heated Friday night in Grant Park as protesters clashed with Chicago police, hurling objects at officers and attempting to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Hundreds of protesters rallied, crowding around the Columbus statue while trying to tear it down. The statue was still vandalized and tagged with spray paint.

Dozens of officers from across the city were sent into the chaos to disperse the crowd. Police confirm to FOX 32 that 18 officers were injured and some were taken to area hospitals. Twelve protesters were arrested.

There were reports of protesters being hit by police batons as the situation unfolded.

Earlier Friday, there was a Solidarity Rally at Buckingham Fountain, calling to defund the Chicago Police Department, which remained peaceful. The event was hosted by Black Lives Matter Chicago, Chi-Nations Youth Council, Black Youth Project 100, Chicago Alliance against Racial and Political Repression, among others.