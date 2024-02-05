Chicago police find unoccupied vehicle crashed into building on city's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a vehicle was found crashed into a building on the city's South Side Monday morning.
At about 2:59 a.m., a gray SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4500 block of South State Street when it jumped the curb and struck a building, police said.
When officers arrived, they located the vehicle unoccupied.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.