Chicago police warn Back of the Yards residents about thieves stealing tools from cars

Chicago police are warning residents in the Back of the Yards neighborhood of recent thefts.

This month, at least five people have reported their cars broken into and tools stolen out of them.

The victim's cars were legally parked on the street when the offender entered and took property from within.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 4700 Block of South Justine Street on October 3 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In the 4600 Block of Honore Street on October 5 at 1:30 a.m.

In the 4900 Block of South Justine Street on October 13-14 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In the 1400 Block of West 49th Place on October 14 at 3 a.m.

In the 2000 Block of West 52nd Street on October 14 at 5:34 a.m.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.