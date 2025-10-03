Chicago Police warn of business burglaries across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago police are warning businesses about a burglary pattern in Goose Island, Ukrainian Village, East Village, Fulton Market District, Noble Square, and Pilsen, where an offender has been breaking into storefronts. The man, described as 18–39 years old, 5–6 feet tall and 200–250 pounds, typically arrives on a scooter, breaks glass doors or pries open rear doors, and steals cash registers or money inside them. Police urge businesses to improve lighting, secure doors and windows, and preserve surveillance footage; tips can be submitted to Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or at CPDTIP.com (reference #P25-3-041).



Chicago Police are warning of burglaries of businesses in the Chicago area, including Goose Island, Ukrainian Village, East Village, Fulton Market District, and Pilsen.

What we know:

In each incident, the offender arrived to the location on a scooter and breaks the front glass door with an object. In some incidents, the offender uses a crowbar or pry bar to enter the rear doors of the business. Once inside, the offender takes cash from the register and leaves. In incidents when the offender cannot open the register, they take it with them and force it open elsewhere to get to the cash, leaving the empty register in an alley.

The offender is described as an 18–39 year-old, 5-6' tall, 200–250 lbs. man with a medium brown complexion.

Locations and dates:

1900 block of West Chicago Avenue, Sept. 24, 2025, at 6:45 a.m. (East Village)

2100 block of West Chicago Avenue, Sept. 25, 2025, at 2 a.m. (Ukrainian Village)

1300 block of West Chicago Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 1:48 a.m. (Noble Square)

2100 block of West Chicago Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 3:51 a.m. (Ukrainian Village)

1100 block of West Chicago Avenue, Oct. 1, 2025, at 2 a.m. (Goose Island)

1800 block of South Morgan Street, Oct. 1, 2025, at 5 a.m. (Pilsen)

Police are reminding residents to keep the perimeter well lit, doors and windows locked, and to save any surveillance video.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-041.