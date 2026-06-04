Chicago police warn of downtown cellphone robberies

The Brief Chicago police are investigating two cellphone robberies in the Loop that may be connected. The incidents happened on North State Street and East Jackson Boulevard in early May, with victims' phones forcibly taken. Police are searching for three to four suspects and have not announced any arrests.



Chicago police are warning residents and visitors about a pair of cellphone robberies in the Loop that investigators believe may be connected.

Downtown Chicago cellphone robberies

The backstory:

According to a CPD community alert, the two robberies involved groups of people targeting unsuspecting victims on downtown streets.

Police said one robbery happened around 6 p.m. on May 3 in the 100-200 block of North State Street. The second happened in the first block of East Jackson Boulevard around 5 p.n. on May 6.

In both cases, the victims' cellphones were stolen.

Police described the suspects as three to four Black men between 19 and 25 years old. They were reportedly wearing black hoodies and black pants.

Police have not announced any arrests.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDtip.com using reference number P26-3-020.